Financial Enhancement Group LLC Has $89,000 Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Financial Enhancement Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,019 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 216 shares during the quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $89,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aspiriant LLC lifted its stake in Oracle by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 15,310 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in Oracle by 0.5% during the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 23,784 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Oracle by 1.5% in the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,786 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 6,031 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, LifePro Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. LifePro Asset Management now owns 4,388 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. 42.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ORCL stock traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $82.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,147,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,450,431. The stock has a market cap of $218.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.52, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.82. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $70.23 and a 52-week high of $106.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $79.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.55.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $10.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.51 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 383.80% and a net margin of 18.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the enterprise software provider to reacquire up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 49.04%.

In other Oracle news, Director Charles W. Moorman purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $83.76 per share, for a total transaction of $1,256,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 43.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen dropped their price target on Oracle from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Oracle from $115.00 to $92.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on Oracle from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $110.00 price objective on Oracle in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Oracle in a report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oracle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.09.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

