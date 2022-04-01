Financial Enhancement Group LLC Purchases New Position in Duolingo Inc (NYSE:DUOL)

Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duolingo Inc (NYSE:DUOL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 16,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,744,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DUOL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Duolingo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Duolingo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $140,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Duolingo in the third quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Insight Holdings Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duolingo in the third quarter worth $333,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Duolingo during the third quarter worth $488,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on DUOL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Duolingo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. KeyCorp upgraded Duolingo from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Duolingo from $195.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Duolingo from $137.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.25.

In other news, SVP Natalie Glance sold 543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.01, for a total value of $53,219.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 34,764 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $105.73 per share, for a total transaction of $3,675,597.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 764,960 shares of company stock valued at $68,877,981 and sold 3,236 shares valued at $324,784.

Shares of DUOL traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $95.56. The company had a trading volume of 16,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 432,419. The business has a fifty day moving average of $88.48 and a 200-day moving average of $120.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 5.20 and a quick ratio of 5.20. Duolingo Inc has a 12 month low of $64.81 and a 12 month high of $204.99.

Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.11. Duolingo had a negative net margin of 23.98% and a negative return on equity of 28.90%. The firm had revenue of $73.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.99 million. Duolingo’s quarterly revenue was up 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Duolingo Inc will post -2.02 EPS for the current year.

Duolingo Inc provides mobile language learning platform. Duolingo Inc is based in PITTSBURGH.

