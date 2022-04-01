Financial Management Professionals Inc. Decreases Position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. decreased its stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 31.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 187 shares during the quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $35,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 52.5% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 453 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 325.9% in the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 460 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 106.0% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 484 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. 82.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MRVL stock traded down $0.93 on Friday, reaching $70.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 181,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,715,687. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.79 and a 52 week high of $93.85. The company has a market capitalization of $60.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -132.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $69.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 5.60% and a negative net margin of 9.44%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -44.44%.

Several research firms recently commented on MRVL. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Marvell Technology from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Cowen upgraded Marvell Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Argus boosted their price target on Marvell Technology from $74.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Marvell Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.31.

In other Marvell Technology news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.06, for a total transaction of $2,371,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dan Christman sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.87, for a total value of $1,138,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 147,055 shares of company stock valued at $10,702,806 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

