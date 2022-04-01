Fire & Flower (TSE:FAF) Trading Down 3.7%

Fire & Flower Holdings Corp. (TSE:FAF – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 3.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$5.65 and last traded at C$5.69. 61,803 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 17% from the average session volume of 52,926 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.91.

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners restated a “speculative buy” rating and issued a C$11.00 target price on shares of Fire & Flower in a report on Tuesday, December 14th.

The business’s fifty day moving average is C$5.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$3.47. The company has a market cap of C$201.22 million and a P/E ratio of -2.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.71, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Fire & Flower Holdings Corp., through its subsidiary, Fire & Flower Inc, operates as an independent retailer that offers cannabis products and accessories through its retail locations located in the provinces of Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, and Yukon. It also engages in the wholesale of regulated cannabis products and accessories in Saskatchewan; and operates Hifyre digital retail and analytics of regulated cannabis e-commerce platform.

