First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $24.00 price target on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.21% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “First Community Corp presently engages in no business other than owning and managing the First Community Bank. The bank is engaged in a general commercial and retail banking business, emphasizing the needs of small-to-medium sized businesses, professional concerns and individuals, primarily in Richland and Lexington counties of South Carolina and the surrounding area. “

Get First Community alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Community in a research report on Saturday, March 26th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James cut shares of First Community from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

FCCO remained flat at $$21.20 during trading on Thursday. 11,233 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,841. The company has a market cap of $160.29 million, a PE ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 0.64. First Community has a fifty-two week low of $18.00 and a fifty-two week high of $23.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.66.

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $14.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.67 million. First Community had a net margin of 25.18% and a return on equity of 11.23%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that First Community will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Community by 46.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,709 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 5,642 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Community in the second quarter valued at about $1,202,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Community in the fourth quarter valued at about $78,000. Salzhauer Michael boosted its position in shares of First Community by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 29,456 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 5,556 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in First Community by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 136,299 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,827,000 after purchasing an additional 21,509 shares during the period. 51.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Community Company Profile (Get Rating)

First Community Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its subsidiary, First Community Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit, and Corporate.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Community (FCCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for First Community Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Community and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.