First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI) Short Interest Update

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,900 shares, a decrease of 20.1% from the February 28th total of 14,900 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 8,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

In other news, Chairman Marshall T. Reynolds sold 1,390 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.16, for a total transaction of $30,802.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 42.70% of the company’s stock.

Get First Guaranty Bancshares alerts:

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in First Guaranty Bancshares by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,828 shares of the bank’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in First Guaranty Bancshares by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,917 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in First Guaranty Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in First Guaranty Bancshares by 1,501.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,537 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,728 shares of the bank’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.61% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Guaranty Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

NASDAQ:FGBI traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.80. The stock had a trading volume of 14,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,318. First Guaranty Bancshares has a 1-year low of $15.01 and a 1-year high of $25.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $255.06 million, a P/E ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 0.35.

First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. First Guaranty Bancshares had a net margin of 22.25% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The business had revenue of $27.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.17 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that First Guaranty Bancshares will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 18th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. First Guaranty Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 26.37%.

About First Guaranty Bancshares (Get Rating)

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc engages in the provision of personalized commercial banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. Its services include personal checking, money market, loans, courtesy sweep, business checking, cash management, courtesy pay, and digital. The company was founded on July 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Hammond, LA.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for First Guaranty Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Guaranty Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.