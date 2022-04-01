First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) Stake Trimmed by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio lowered its stake in First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 59,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in First Midwest Bancorp were worth $1,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in First Midwest Bancorp by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,829,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $205,870,000 after acquiring an additional 715,397 shares in the last quarter. CNH Partners LLC grew its stake in First Midwest Bancorp by 114.5% during the 3rd quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 1,083,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,591,000 after acquiring an additional 578,245 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in First Midwest Bancorp by 1,217.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 584,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,116,000 after acquiring an additional 540,346 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in First Midwest Bancorp by 405.3% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 410,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,810,000 after acquiring an additional 329,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in First Midwest Bancorp by 97.4% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 487,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,269,000 after acquiring an additional 240,600 shares in the last quarter. 81.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get First Midwest Bancorp alerts:

FMBI opened at $21.51 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.53. First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.41 and a twelve month high of $24.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 1.09.

First Midwest Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FMBI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.03). First Midwest Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 25.27%. The company had revenue of $183.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FMBI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised First Midwest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on First Midwest Bancorp in a report on Friday, March 25th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded First Midwest Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Sunday, December 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.42.

About First Midwest Bancorp (Get Rating)

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It offers a full range of commercial, retail, treasury management, and wealth management products and services to commercial and industrial, agricultural, commercial real estate, municipal, and consumer customers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for First Midwest Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Midwest Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.