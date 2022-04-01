First National Corp MA ADV Acquires 2,131 Shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB)

First National Corp MA ADV raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,633 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,131 shares during the period. First National Corp MA ADV’s holdings in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PHB. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,466,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,276,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,634,000 after purchasing an additional 124,648 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 444,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,652,000 after purchasing an additional 90,705 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,109,000. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC raised its position in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 218,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,260,000 after purchasing an additional 49,232 shares during the last quarter.

PHB traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.33. 7,523 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 318,390. Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $18.01 and a 52 week high of $19.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.09.

