First National Corp MA ADV Has $705,000 Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

First National Corp MA ADV lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,129 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 857 shares during the period. First National Corp MA ADV’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 143.9% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 517 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 63.9% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 590 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 41.9% in the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 627 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 244.8% in the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 669 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. 71.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CSCO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.63.

Shares of CSCO traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $55.31. The stock had a trading volume of 232,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,590,256. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.44 and its 200 day moving average is $56.86. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.10 and a 12-month high of $64.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $229.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.97.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.95% and a net margin of 22.94%. The firm had revenue of $12.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.86%.

Cisco Systems declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 16th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the network equipment provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, COO Maria Martinez sold 992 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total transaction of $54,798.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 15,382 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total value of $828,474.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,605 shares of company stock valued at $1,121,147 over the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

