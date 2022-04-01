First National Corp MA ADV Increases Holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

First National Corp MA ADV grew its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Get Rating) by 35.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,133 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 14,343 shares during the quarter. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of First National Corp MA ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. First National Corp MA ADV’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $7,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. James Investment Research Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 135.7% during the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 18,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,389,000 after buying an additional 10,382 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $5,520,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 11,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Country Trust Bank raised its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 817,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $108,368,000 after purchasing an additional 77,000 shares during the period. Finally, Signature Securities Group Corporation raised its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation now owns 8,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the period.

Get iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $120.54. The stock had a trading volume of 304,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,739,035. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $118.40 and a 52-week high of $136.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $123.29 and a 200 day moving average of $129.40.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LQD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.