First National Corp MA ADV Increases Stock Position in SJW Group (NYSE:SJW)

First National Corp MA ADV increased its position in SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 49,057 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,270 shares during the period. First National Corp MA ADV’s holdings in SJW Group were worth $3,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SJW. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in SJW Group during the 4th quarter valued at $632,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in SJW Group by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,086 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in SJW Group by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,307 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC raised its stake in SJW Group by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 9,565 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 1,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in SJW Group during the 4th quarter valued at $220,000. Institutional investors own 73.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on SJW Group from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded SJW Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on SJW Group in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered SJW Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.33.

SJW Group stock traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $70.52. The stock had a trading volume of 782 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,525. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.45 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $66.70 and its 200 day moving average is $68.19. SJW Group has a one year low of $61.04 and a one year high of $73.69.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $139.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.88 million. SJW Group had a return on equity of 5.32% and a net margin of 10.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SJW Group will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. This is an increase from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. SJW Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.29%.

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services. The company also provides non-tariffed services, including water system operations, maintenance agreements, and antenna site leases; contracted services and sewer operations to water utilities; and a Linebacker protection plan for public drinking water customers in Connecticut and Maine.

