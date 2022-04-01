First National Corp MA ADV Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

First National Corp MA ADV raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 41,487 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises 2.4% of First National Corp MA ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. First National Corp MA ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $10,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,806,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 26,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,774,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,521,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,637,000 after buying an additional 5,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highview Capital Management LLC DE acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $303,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

VO stock traded up $0.43 on Friday, hitting $238.27. 7,322 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,148,059. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $216.62 and a twelve month high of $261.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $232.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $242.82.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.