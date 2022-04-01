First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Shares Purchased by NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its holdings in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,031 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 870 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $4,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Republic Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of First Republic Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Republic Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 214 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 110.6% in the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 219 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. 94.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get First Republic Bank alerts:

FRC stock opened at $162.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. First Republic Bank has a 52-week low of $155.67 and a 52-week high of $222.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $169.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $193.20. The company has a market capitalization of $28.58 billion, a PE ratio of 21.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.15.

First Republic Bank ( NYSE:FRC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The bank reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.10. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 27.86%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.60 EPS. First Republic Bank’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Republic Bank will post 8.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 27th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 26th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.47%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on First Republic Bank from $212.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on First Republic Bank in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on First Republic Bank from $210.00 to $188.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on First Republic Bank from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on First Republic Bank from $205.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $202.20.

First Republic Bank Company Profile (Get Rating)

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for First Republic Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Republic Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.