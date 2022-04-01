First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Stock Holdings Reduced by Congress Asset Management Co. MA

Congress Asset Management Co. MA lowered its position in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,352,091 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 135,170 shares during the quarter. First Republic Bank comprises approximately 2.1% of Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $279,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in First Republic Bank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,030,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in First Republic Bank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,311,000. Bank of The West boosted its stake in First Republic Bank by 59.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of The West now owns 37,189 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,680,000 after purchasing an additional 13,823 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in First Republic Bank by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 10,440 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in First Republic Bank by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 45,112 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,316,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 94.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on FRC shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $212.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Republic Bank in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $205.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of First Republic Bank in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $202.20.

Shares of FRC traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $163.01. The stock had a trading volume of 12,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,484,037. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $169.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $193.20. First Republic Bank has a fifty-two week low of $155.67 and a fifty-two week high of $222.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.13, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.15.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The bank reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 27.86% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that First Republic Bank will post 8.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 27th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 26th. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is presently 11.47%.

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

