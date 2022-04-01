First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF (NASDAQ:FDNI) Short Interest Down 27.8% in March

First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF (NASDAQ:FDNI – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, a decline of 27.8% from the February 28th total of 13,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF during the third quarter valued at about $357,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 14,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF by 295.4% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 19,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 14,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,052,000.

FDNI stock traded down $1.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $26.01. 4,444 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,917. First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF has a 12 month low of $20.59 and a 12 month high of $48.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.79.

