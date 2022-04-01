First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX) is Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s Largest Position

Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 250,524 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,083 shares during the quarter. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF accounts for approximately 12.5% of Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF were worth $30,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 9.4% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 54,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,744,000 after buying an additional 4,676 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 70.9% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 6.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA FPX traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $109.17. 706 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 145,759. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF has a 52 week low of $94.60 and a 52 week high of $136.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $104.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.46.

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

