FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Rating) (TSE:FSV) in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $143.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of FirstService from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Raymond James set a $200.00 price objective on shares of FirstService and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of FirstService from $200.00 to $170.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FirstService from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of FirstService from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $182.50.

Shares of NASDAQ FSV opened at $144.88 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $146.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $174.06. The company has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a PE ratio of 47.35 and a beta of 0.97. FirstService has a 52-week low of $130.56 and a 52-week high of $202.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46.

FirstService ( NASDAQ:FSV Get Rating ) (TSE:FSV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.18. FirstService had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 18.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that FirstService will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.2025 per share. This is a boost from FirstService’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.86%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FSV. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in FirstService by 181.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 57,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,805,000 after buying an additional 36,849 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in FirstService by 10.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 127,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,834,000 after buying an additional 12,560 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in FirstService by 1.6% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 106,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,324,000 after buying an additional 1,724 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of FirstService by 1.1% in the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,246,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $225,017,000 after purchasing an additional 13,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FirstService in the third quarter worth $1,053,000. 68.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FirstService Corp. engages in the provision of property services. It operates through the FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands segments. The FirstService Residential segment offers residential property management services in North America. The FirstService Brands segment covers residential and commercial customers through both franchise systems, and company-owned operations.

