Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty retailer reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $996.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Five Below had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS.
NASDAQ FIVE traded up $7.91 on Friday, reaching $166.28. 18,232 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 864,383. Five Below has a 12 month low of $143.44 and a 12 month high of $237.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $182.50. The stock has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a PE ratio of 33.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.39.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FIVE. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Five Below from $214.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Five Below from $252.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Five Below from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Five Below from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Five Below from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Five Below currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.72.
Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.
