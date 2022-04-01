Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty retailer reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $996.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Five Below had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS.

NASDAQ FIVE traded up $7.91 on Friday, reaching $166.28. 18,232 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 864,383. Five Below has a 12 month low of $143.44 and a 12 month high of $237.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $182.50. The stock has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a PE ratio of 33.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.39.

Get Five Below alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FIVE. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Five Below from $214.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Five Below from $252.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Five Below from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Five Below from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Five Below from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Five Below currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.72.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in Five Below during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Five Below by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,115 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC grew its position in Five Below by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 3,954 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $818,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp grew its position in Five Below by 193.1% during the fourth quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 4,575 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $947,000 after acquiring an additional 3,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Five Below during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,148,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.35% of the company’s stock.

Five Below Company Profile (Get Rating)

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.