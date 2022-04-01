Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.540-$0.620 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.890. The company issued revenue guidance of $644 million-$658 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $686.64 million.Five Below also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.190-$5.700 EPS.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Five Below from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Five Below from $252.00 to $207.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of Five Below from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Five Below from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Five Below from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $223.72.
NASDAQ:FIVE traded up $4.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $162.57. 533 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 864,383. Five Below has a one year low of $143.44 and a one year high of $237.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $162.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $182.50. The company has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a PE ratio of 33.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.39.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in Five Below during the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Five Below by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,115 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Five Below by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 3,954 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $818,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp lifted its stake in shares of Five Below by 193.1% in the fourth quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 4,575 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $947,000 after buying an additional 3,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Five Below in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,148,000. 99.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Five Below Company Profile (Get Rating)
Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.
