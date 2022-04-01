Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.540-$0.620 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.890. The company issued revenue guidance of $644 million-$658 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $686.64 million.Five Below also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.190-$5.700 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Five Below from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Five Below from $252.00 to $207.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of Five Below from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Five Below from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Five Below from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $223.72.

NASDAQ:FIVE traded up $4.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $162.57. 533 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 864,383. Five Below has a one year low of $143.44 and a one year high of $237.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $162.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $182.50. The company has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a PE ratio of 33.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.39.

Five Below ( NASDAQ:FIVE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The specialty retailer reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.01. Five Below had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The business had revenue of $996.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. Five Below’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Five Below will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in Five Below during the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Five Below by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,115 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Five Below by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 3,954 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $818,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp lifted its stake in shares of Five Below by 193.1% in the fourth quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 4,575 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $947,000 after buying an additional 3,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Five Below in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,148,000. 99.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

