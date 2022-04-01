Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) Issues Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.410-$0.460 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.420. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.20 billion-$6.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.86 billion.Flex also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.850-$1.900 EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on FLEX. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Flex from $31.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Flex from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Flex in a report on Thursday. They issued a hold rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLEX traded up $1.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.55. 20,283,480 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,794,808. The stock has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.05, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Flex has a twelve month low of $14.88 and a twelve month high of $19.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.56.

Flex ( NASDAQ:FLEX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $6.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.31 billion. Flex had a return on equity of 28.60% and a net margin of 3.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Flex will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Revathi Advaithi sold 32,367 shares of Flex stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total transaction of $552,828.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FLEX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Flex by 83.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 330,316 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,055,000 after purchasing an additional 150,544 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Flex by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 26,968 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Flex by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 529,009 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,697,000 after purchasing an additional 48,629 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Flex by 48.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 682,737 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,513,000 after purchasing an additional 223,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in Flex by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 36,747 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 5,581 shares during the last quarter. 95.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Flex Agility Solutions (FAS) and Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS). The company provides a portfolio of technologies in electrical/electronics, electromechanical, and software; and cross-industry technologies, including human machine interface, audio and video, system in package, miniaturization, IoT platforms, and power management.

