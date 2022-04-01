Flexible Solutions International (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Flexible Solutions International (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.10), Fidelity Earnings reports. Flexible Solutions International had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 11.64%.

NYSEAMERICAN FSI remained flat at $$4.07 during trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,854. The company has a market cap of $50.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Flexible Solutions International has a fifty-two week low of $2.91 and a fifty-two week high of $4.50.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Flexible Solutions International stock. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Flexible Solutions International Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI – Get Rating) by 64.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,968 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 8,234 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Flexible Solutions International worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Flexible Solutions International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.

Flexible Solutions International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Flexible Solutions International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals that slow the evaporation of water in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Energy and Water Conservation Products, and Biodegradable Polymers.

