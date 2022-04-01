Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the sixteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $132.46.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Floor & Decor from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Floor & Decor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $148.00 to $137.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $167.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th.

In related news, Director William T. Giles acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $96.00 per share, with a total value of $192,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FND. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 16.7% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA lifted its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 3,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. 98.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE FND opened at $81.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.35. Floor & Decor has a 12 month low of $80.53 and a 12 month high of $145.89. The company has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.80, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.91.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.01). Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 8.25%. The business had revenue of $914.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $911.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Floor & Decor will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

