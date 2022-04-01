Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK) Issues Earnings Results

Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The oil and gas company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.12), Fidelity Earnings reports. Flotek Industries had a negative return on equity of 97.44% and a negative net margin of 74.08%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.30) EPS.
Flotek Industries stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.33. 12,385 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,137,511. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.89 million, a P/E ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 2.13. Flotek Industries has a 12 month low of $0.53 and a 12 month high of $2.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.09.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FTK. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Flotek Industries in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Flotek Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.
Flotek Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)
Flotek Industries, Inc is a technology-driven, specialty chemistry and data company that serves customers across industrial, commercial and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Chemistry Technologies and Data Analytics. The Chemistry Technologies segment develops, manufactures, packages, distributes delivers, and markets sanitizers and disinfectants for commercial, governmental and personal consumer use and also includes specialty chemistries and logistics which enable customers to improve efficiencies in the drilling and completion of well.
