Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK) Issues Earnings Results

Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The oil and gas company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.12), Fidelity Earnings reports. Flotek Industries had a negative return on equity of 97.44% and a negative net margin of 74.08%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.30) EPS.

Flotek Industries stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.33. 12,385 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,137,511. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.89 million, a P/E ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 2.13. Flotek Industries has a 12 month low of $0.53 and a 12 month high of $2.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.09.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FTK. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Flotek Industries in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Flotek Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FTK. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flotek Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Flotek Industries by 29.6% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 155,330 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 35,500 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Flotek Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Flotek Industries by 25.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 427,623 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 86,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Flotek Industries by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,036,321 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 10,368 shares during the last quarter. 41.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Flotek Industries, Inc is a technology-driven, specialty chemistry and data company that serves customers across industrial, commercial and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Chemistry Technologies and Data Analytics. The Chemistry Technologies segment develops, manufactures, packages, distributes delivers, and markets sanitizers and disinfectants for commercial, governmental and personal consumer use and also includes specialty chemistries and logistics which enable customers to improve efficiencies in the drilling and completion of well.

