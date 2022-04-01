Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) Price Target Lowered to $65.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

FOCS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James cut their target price on Focus Financial Partners from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Focus Financial Partners from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Focus Financial Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $73.00.

NASDAQ:FOCS opened at $45.74 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 269.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.15. Focus Financial Partners has a fifty-two week low of $40.93 and a fifty-two week high of $69.13.

Focus Financial Partners ( NASDAQ:FOCS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $523.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $484.05 million. Focus Financial Partners had a net margin of 0.58% and a return on equity of 24.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. Research analysts predict that Focus Financial Partners will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Focus Financial Partners by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Focus Financial Partners by 1,165.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Focus Financial Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $126,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Focus Financial Partners by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. 88.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily ultra-high and high net worth individuals, families, and business entities. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services.

