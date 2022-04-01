Focus Graphite (CVE:FMS) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.07

Shares of Focus Graphite Inc. (CVE:FMS – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.07 and traded as high as C$0.08. Focus Graphite shares last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 132,021 shares trading hands.
The company has a market capitalization of C$38.62 million and a PE ratio of -5.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.07 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.98, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.20.
Focus Graphite (CVE:FMS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Focus Graphite Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Focus Graphite Inc, an exploration stage company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties in Quebec, Canada. The company explores for graphite, iron, copper, rare-earth elements, and gold deposits. Its flagship property is the Lac Knife property in which it holds 100% interests that consists of 57 claims covering an area of 29,863 hectares located in the CÃ´te Nord region of QuÃ©bec.
Read More
- High-Yielding Walgreens Boots Alliance Goes On Sale
- 3 Mid-Cap Value Stocks Ready to Run
- Institutional Support Has Paychex On Brink Of New All-Time Highs
- Tough Comps and Declining Consumer Sales Makes McCormick a Hold
- These Are Rock Bottom Prices For Five Below
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Focus Graphite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Focus Graphite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.