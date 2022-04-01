Focus Graphite (CVE:FMS) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.07

Shares of Focus Graphite Inc. (CVE:FMS – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.07 and traded as high as C$0.08. Focus Graphite shares last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 132,021 shares trading hands.

The company has a market capitalization of C$38.62 million and a PE ratio of -5.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.07 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.98, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Focus Graphite (CVE:FMS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Focus Graphite Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Focus Graphite Inc, an exploration stage company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties in Quebec, Canada. The company explores for graphite, iron, copper, rare-earth elements, and gold deposits. Its flagship property is the Lac Knife property in which it holds 100% interests that consists of 57 claims covering an area of 29,863 hectares located in the CÃ´te Nord region of QuÃ©bec.

