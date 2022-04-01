Foraco International (TSE:FAR) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.09

Foraco International SA (TSE:FAR – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$2.09 and traded as high as C$2.10. Foraco International shares last traded at C$2.10, with a volume of 3,100 shares traded.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$209.81 million and a P/E ratio of 4.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 175.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.09.

Get Foraco International alerts:

Foraco International (TSE:FAR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$86.86 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Foraco International SA will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Foraco International SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides drilling services worldwide. It operates through Mining and Water segments. The company offers its drilling services to the mining and energy industry, such as exploration, development, and production related underground water drilling services.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Foraco International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foraco International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.