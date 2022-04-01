Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-five research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fifteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $347.64.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Fortinet from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Fortinet from $380.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Barclays raised shares of Fortinet from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $364.00 to $395.00 in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Fortinet from $370.00 to $340.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Fortinet from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th.

Shares of FTNT stock traded down $0.19 on Friday, hitting $341.74. The stock had a trading volume of 1,217,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,543,345. Fortinet has a twelve month low of $179.50 and a twelve month high of $371.77. The firm has a market cap of $54.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.40, a PEG ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $310.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $318.38.

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.13. Fortinet had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 50.79%. The company had revenue of $963.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $962.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Fortinet will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fortinet news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 3,127 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.36, for a total value of $989,257.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP John Whittle sold 1,704 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.50, for a total transaction of $537,612.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 13,250 shares of company stock worth $4,102,974. Insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FTNT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,725 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,678 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,936 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Latitude Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $442,000. Finally, WESPAC Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.03% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to a variety of businesses, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security, Infrastructure Security, Cloud Security, and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

