Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) Receives $9.63 Average Price Target from Analysts

Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.00.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Fortress Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Fortress Biotech in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Fortress Biotech in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. TheStreet lowered Fortress Biotech from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Fortress Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ FBIO opened at $1.36 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Fortress Biotech has a twelve month low of $1.23 and a twelve month high of $6.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.49. The stock has a market cap of $135.50 million, a P/E ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 2.32.

Fortress Biotech ( NASDAQ:FBIO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.46). Fortress Biotech had a negative net margin of 94.06% and a negative return on equity of 27.53%. As a group, research analysts predict that Fortress Biotech will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Fortress Biotech by 160.5% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,879 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 5,470 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Fortress Biotech in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Fortress Biotech in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Fortress Biotech by 319.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,459 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 9,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Fortress Biotech by 35.3% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,181 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,961 shares during the last quarter. 30.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortress Biotech, Inc engages in the manufacture and commercialization of novel pharmaceutical products and product candidates. It operates through the following Dermatology Product Sales and Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Product Development segments. Its products include Ximino, Targadox, Exelderm, Ceracade, and Luxamend.

