Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) Receives Buy Rating from Roth Capital

Roth Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Fortress Biotech from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. UBS Group reiterated a positive rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Fortress Biotech from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fortress Biotech has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.30.

Shares of Fortress Biotech stock opened at $1.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.50 million, a P/E ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 2.32. Fortress Biotech has a 52 week low of $1.23 and a 52 week high of $6.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.49.

Fortress Biotech ( NASDAQ:FBIO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.46). Fortress Biotech had a negative net margin of 94.06% and a negative return on equity of 27.53%. As a group, research analysts expect that Fortress Biotech will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fortress Biotech by 160.5% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,879 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 5,470 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortress Biotech during the third quarter worth $33,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Fortress Biotech during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Fortress Biotech by 319.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,459 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 9,492 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fortress Biotech by 35.3% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,181 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,961 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.77% of the company’s stock.

Fortress Biotech, Inc engages in the manufacture and commercialization of novel pharmaceutical products and product candidates. It operates through the following Dermatology Product Sales and Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Product Development segments. Its products include Ximino, Targadox, Exelderm, Ceracade, and Luxamend.

