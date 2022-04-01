Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) Shares Acquired by Highland Capital Management LLC

Highland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,007 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in FOX were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of FOX by 29.1% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Elgethun Capital Management boosted its position in FOX by 0.4% during the third quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 124,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,620,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in FOX by 2.3% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 21,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its position in FOX by 5.3% during the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 12,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in FOX by 3.2% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on FOX shares. Macquarie reduced their price target on FOX from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. TheStreet raised FOX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, FOX presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.75.

FOX stock opened at $36.28 on Friday. Fox Co. has a 1-year low of $31.87 and a 1-year high of $40.91. The firm has a market cap of $20.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.81 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.61 and its 200-day moving average is $36.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.44 billion for the quarter. FOX had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 10.57%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a $0.24 dividend. This is an increase from FOX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. FOX’s payout ratio is presently 19.59%.

Fox Corp. delivers news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment consists of the production and licensing of news and sports content distributed primarily through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

