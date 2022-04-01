Frax Share Trading 23.1% Higher This Week (FXS)

Frax Share (FXS) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 31st. Frax Share has a total market capitalization of $365.01 million and approximately $13.07 million worth of Frax Share was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Frax Share coin can now be bought for approximately $22.52 or 0.00049337 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Frax Share has traded 23.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002192 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001802 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.50 or 0.00047111 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,270.20 or 0.07164958 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45,599.75 or 0.99908370 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.15 or 0.00046332 BTC.

Frax Share’s genesis date was December 16th, 2020. Frax Share’s total supply is 99,899,045 coins and its circulating supply is 16,209,405 coins. Frax Share’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Frax Share is frax.finance/#welcome

According to CryptoCompare, “The Frax Share token (FXS) is the non-stable, value-accrual token in the Frax protocol. It is meant to be volatile and hold rights to governance and all excess collateral of the system. “

