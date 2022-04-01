freenet (OTCMKTS:FRTAF) Hits New 1-Year Low at $26.00

freenet AG (OTCMKTS:FRTAF – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $26.00 and last traded at $26.00, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.00.

FRTAF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of freenet from €26.50 ($29.12) to €27.50 ($30.22) in a report on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of freenet from €22.00 ($24.18) to €23.00 ($25.27) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of freenet from €28.00 ($30.77) to €29.00 ($31.87) in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of freenet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.43.

freenet AG provides telecommunication, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the area of mobile voice and data services. The Mobile Communications segment engages in distribution and sales of mobile communications devices, and additional services, such as marketing and digital lifestyle; mobile phone accessories, home entertainment, which includes music and video offering, and services, applications, and devices connected to internet; and offers mobile tariff portfolio, which comprises Telekom, Vodafone, and Telefonica Deutschland.

