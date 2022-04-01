FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $4.20

FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIL – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.20 and traded as high as $6.22. FreightCar America shares last traded at $5.91, with a volume of 111,859 shares.

Several research analysts have recently commented on RAIL shares. StockNews.com upgraded FreightCar America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FreightCar America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 19th.

Get FreightCar America alerts:

The company has a market cap of $97.37 million, a PE ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 2.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.17 and a 200-day moving average of $4.20.

FreightCar America ( NASDAQ:RAIL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The transportation company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.06. FreightCar America had a negative return on equity of 3,048.14% and a negative net margin of 19.23%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.41) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that FreightCar America, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in FreightCar America during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in FreightCar America during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in FreightCar America by 293.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,779 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 6,549 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in FreightCar America by 246.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,974 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 6,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in FreightCar America by 85.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,973 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 7,815 shares in the last quarter. 73.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FreightCar America Company Profile (NASDAQ:RAIL)

FreightCar America, Inc engages in the manufacture of railcars and railcar components. It operates through the Manufacturing and Corporate and Other segments. The Manufacturing segment includes new railcar manufacturing, used railcar sales, railcar leasing and major railcar rebuilds. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on the sales of parts.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for FreightCar America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FreightCar America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.