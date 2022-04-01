Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) Given a €40.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group set a €40.00 ($43.96) target price on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on FRE. Credit Suisse Group set a €35.00 ($38.46) price objective on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €40.00 ($43.96) price objective on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €36.00 ($39.56) price objective on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €42.30 ($46.48) price target on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €60.25 ($66.21) price target on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €43.87 ($48.21).

FRA:FRE opened at €33.35 ($36.64) on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €33.85 and a 200 day moving average price of €36.54. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a fifty-two week low of €60.16 ($66.11) and a fifty-two week high of €80.00 ($87.91).

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care Germany and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

