FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:YMAR) Shares Down 0.3%

FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:YMAR – Get Rating) traded down 0.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $20.13 and last traded at $20.17. 58,655 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 224% from the average session volume of 18,106 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.23.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.98 and its 200-day moving average is $20.52.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – March during the fourth quarter valued at $149,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – March during the third quarter valued at $166,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – March by 50.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 2,931 shares during the last quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – March during the fourth quarter valued at $752,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – March by 300.0% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 41,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after acquiring an additional 30,830 shares during the last quarter.

