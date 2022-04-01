FTAC Athena Acquisition (NASDAQ:FTAA) Stock Price Down 0.1%

FTAC Athena Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FTAA – Get Rating) shares were down 0.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $9.77 and last traded at $9.77. Approximately 193,532 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 99% from the average daily volume of 97,276 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.78.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.89.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FTAC Athena Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $49,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FTAC Athena Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $96,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FTAC Athena Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $122,000. DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FTAC Athena Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $175,000. Finally, Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FTAC Athena Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $660,000. Institutional investors own 93.25% of the company’s stock.

FTAC Athena Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. It intends to identify technology and financial services technology companies. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

