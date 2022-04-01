FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI) Insider Sells $333,316.40 in Stock

FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Rating) insider Patrick Cook sold 50,888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.55, for a total transaction of $333,316.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of FTCI traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.13. 952,018 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,180,971. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.79. FTC Solar, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.30 and a 1 year high of $15.46. The stock has a market cap of $508.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.00.

FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.04). FTC Solar had a negative net margin of 40.69% and a negative return on equity of 53.89%. Equities analysts expect that FTC Solar, Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FTCI. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in FTC Solar during the second quarter valued at approximately $421,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in FTC Solar during the second quarter valued at about $349,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in FTC Solar during the second quarter valued at about $413,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of FTC Solar in the second quarter worth about $617,000. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of FTC Solar by 577.3% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 29,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 25,400 shares during the last quarter. 21.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FTCI shares. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of FTC Solar from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of FTC Solar from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Roth Capital lowered shares of FTC Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $15.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FTC Solar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of FTC Solar from $18.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.05.

FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, and software and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company markets its two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker systems under the Voyager brand name. Its software solutions include SunPath, a solution to enhance energy production; SunDAT, an online 3D solar PV design solution; and Atlas, a solar portfolio management solution.

