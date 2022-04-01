FUJIFILM (OTCMKTS:FUJIY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FUJIFILM (OTCMKTS:FUJIY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $64.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “FUJIFILM’s performance has been benefiting from the strength in its healthcare business. The company is heavily investing in gene therapy and regenerative medicine business. Its aggressive spending plan is expected to help it achieve healthcare revenues of ¥200 billion by fiscal 2024.Continued momentum in Materials and Imaging Solutions segments also bodes well. The acquisition of HOYA Digital Solutions Corporation bodes well. The buyout will enable FUJIFILM Business Innovation to boost the marketing and implementation support of enterprise resource planning systems centered around Microsoft Dynamics 365. However, higher costs related to restructuring initiatives might strain its near-term bottom-line performance. High debt levels pose a major headwind as well. Shares have underperformed the industry in the year-to-date period.”

FUJIFILM stock opened at $61.15 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $24.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.16. FUJIFILM has a 52 week low of $55.56 and a 52 week high of $91.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $63.46 and a 200-day moving average of $73.45.

FUJIFILM ( OTCMKTS:FUJIY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. FUJIFILM had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 8.54%. As a group, equities analysts predict that FUJIFILM will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FUJIFILM Holdings, Inc engages in the development, production, sales and service of imaging, information, and document solutions. It operates through the following segments: Imaging Solutions, Information Solutions, and Document Solutions. The Imaging Solutions segment handles color films, digital cameras, optical devices, color paper, services and equipment for photofinishing, instant photo systems, etc.

