FUJIFILM (OTCMKTS:FUJIY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FUJIFILM (OTCMKTS:FUJIY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $64.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.
According to Zacks, “FUJIFILM’s performance has been benefiting from the strength in its healthcare business. The company is heavily investing in gene therapy and regenerative medicine business. Its aggressive spending plan is expected to help it achieve healthcare revenues of ¥200 billion by fiscal 2024.Continued momentum in Materials and Imaging Solutions segments also bodes well. The acquisition of HOYA Digital Solutions Corporation bodes well. The buyout will enable FUJIFILM Business Innovation to boost the marketing and implementation support of enterprise resource planning systems centered around Microsoft Dynamics 365. However, higher costs related to restructuring initiatives might strain its near-term bottom-line performance. High debt levels pose a major headwind as well. Shares have underperformed the industry in the year-to-date period.”
FUJIFILM stock opened at $61.15 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $24.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.16. FUJIFILM has a 52 week low of $55.56 and a 52 week high of $91.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $63.46 and a 200-day moving average of $73.45.
About FUJIFILM (Get Rating)
FUJIFILM Holdings, Inc engages in the development, production, sales and service of imaging, information, and document solutions. It operates through the following segments: Imaging Solutions, Information Solutions, and Document Solutions. The Imaging Solutions segment handles color films, digital cameras, optical devices, color paper, services and equipment for photofinishing, instant photo systems, etc.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on FUJIFILM (FUJIY)
- 4 Best Grocery Store Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio in April 2022
- PVH Corp Stock May Be Turning Around
- Thar’s Gold in Them Thar Hills: 3 Best Mining Stocks Right Now
- High-Yielding Walgreens Boots Alliance Goes On Sale
- 3 Mid-Cap Value Stocks Ready to Run
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FUJIFILM (FUJIY)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for FUJIFILM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FUJIFILM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.