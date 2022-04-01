Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on FLGT. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fulgent Genetics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Fulgent Genetics from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on Fulgent Genetics from $141.00 to $125.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th.

Shares of FLGT stock opened at $62.41 on Thursday. Fulgent Genetics has a 12-month low of $49.50 and a 12-month high of $112.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.14.

Fulgent Genetics ( NASDAQ:FLGT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.82. Fulgent Genetics had a return on equity of 51.21% and a net margin of 51.12%. The business had revenue of $251.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fulgent Genetics will post 6.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Paul Kim sold 454 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.31, for a total transaction of $25,564.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 31.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FLGT. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 26,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,478,000 after acquiring an additional 7,043 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics during the 3rd quarter valued at $981,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 11.4% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 12,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 353.4% in the third quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 10,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 7,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics in the third quarter valued at $79,000. Institutional investors own 38.33% of the company’s stock.

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides COVID-19, molecular diagnostic, and genetic testing services to physicians and patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers genetic tests comprising Focus and Comprehensive oncology panels tests; Beacon carrier screening panels test for inherited conditions; solid tumor molecular profiling for somatic cancer testing; rapid whole genome testing for children in NICU and PICU; newborn genetic analysis panel; single front-line test to detect ataxia-related variants and repeat expansions through sequencing; picture genetics, a patient-initiated genetic testing; whole exome and clinical exome panel tests; whole genome, mutation, and repeat expansion testing services, as well as research service tests.

