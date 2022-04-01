Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM) Shares Up 9.3%

Shares of Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM – Get Rating) shot up 9.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $7.71 and last traded at $7.29. 202,579 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 7,666,401 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.67.

Separately, Citigroup lowered their price target on Full Truck Alliance from $16.50 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.10.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of YMM. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance during the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance during the 4th quarter worth $110,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance during the 4th quarter worth $115,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance during the 4th quarter worth $154,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance during the 2nd quarter worth $318,000. Institutional investors own 10.57% of the company’s stock.

Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital freight platform that connects shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights, and types in the People's Republic of China. It offers freight listing, matching, and brokerage services; and online transaction services, as well as various value-added services.

