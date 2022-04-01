Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM) Shares Up 9.3%

Shares of Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM – Get Rating) shot up 9.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $7.71 and last traded at $7.29. 202,579 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 7,666,401 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.67.
Separately, Citigroup lowered their price target on Full Truck Alliance from $16.50 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd.
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.10.
About Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM)
Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital freight platform that connects shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights, and types in the People's Republic of China. It offers freight listing, matching, and brokerage services; and online transaction services, as well as various value-added services.
