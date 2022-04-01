Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on FULT. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Fulton Financial from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fulton Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

NASDAQ:FULT traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $16.59. 40,789 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,163,656. Fulton Financial has a 52-week low of $14.16 and a 52-week high of $19.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.75.

Fulton Financial ( NASDAQ:FULT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. The firm had revenue of $232.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.60 million. Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 27.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Fulton Financial will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is an increase from Fulton Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. Fulton Financial’s payout ratio is 34.36%.

In other Fulton Financial news, EVP Angela M. Sargent sold 10,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.20, for a total transaction of $186,155.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FULT. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Fulton Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,658,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,589,089 shares of the bank’s stock worth $350,015,000 after buying an additional 464,641 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 165,464 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,813,000 after buying an additional 23,121 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 74,585 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,358,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fulton Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $171,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.82% of the company’s stock.

Fulton Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers secured consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans, as well as equipment lease financing loans.

