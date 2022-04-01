FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Orient Overseas (International) Limited Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:OROVY)

Orient Overseas (International) Limited (OTCMKTS:OROVY – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Orient Overseas (International) in a research report issued on Monday, March 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Lee forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $67.20 for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Orient Overseas (International)’s FY2023 earnings at $39.30 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.05 EPS.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Orient Overseas (International) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 11th.
Orient Overseas (International) Company Profile (Get Rating)
Orient Overseas (International) Limited, an investment holding company, provides container transport and logistics services in Asia, Europe, Australia, North America, and internationally. The company offers supply-chain management and distribution services; and containerized shipping services in various trade lanes comprising Trans-Pacific, Trans-Atlantic, Asia/Europe, Asia/Australia, and Intra-Asia trades.
