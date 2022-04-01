FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Orient Overseas (International) Limited Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:OROVY)

Orient Overseas (International) Limited (OTCMKTS:OROVY – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Orient Overseas (International) in a research report issued on Monday, March 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Lee forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $67.20 for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Orient Overseas (International)’s FY2023 earnings at $39.30 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.05 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Orient Overseas (International) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 11th.

OROVY stock opened at $133.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 2.51. Orient Overseas has a twelve month low of $59.25 and a twelve month high of $157.99.

Orient Overseas (International) Limited, an investment holding company, provides container transport and logistics services in Asia, Europe, Australia, North America, and internationally. The company offers supply-chain management and distribution services; and containerized shipping services in various trade lanes comprising Trans-Pacific, Trans-Atlantic, Asia/Europe, Asia/Australia, and Intra-Asia trades.

