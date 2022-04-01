FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. Issued By DA Davidson (NASDAQ:BWB)

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson raised their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Bridgewater Bancshares in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 30th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.71 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.70. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Bridgewater Bancshares’ FY2023 earnings at $1.91 EPS.

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. The company had revenue of $30.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.73 million. Bridgewater Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.58% and a net margin of 34.05%.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bridgewater Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley increased their price objective on Bridgewater Bancshares from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

NASDAQ BWB opened at $16.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $468.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.50. Bridgewater Bancshares has a one year low of $15.22 and a one year high of $20.05.

In other Bridgewater Bancshares news, Director Mohammed Lawal purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.50 per share, with a total value of $175,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jerry J. Baack sold 4,166 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.67, for a total value of $73,613.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,498 shares of company stock valued at $218,132. Corporate insiders own 21.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BWB. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Bridgewater Bancshares by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 1.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 80,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 83.2% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 128.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. 48.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which provides retail and commercial loan and deposit services. It offers deposits, lending, professional services, and business services. The company was founded by Jerry J. Baack and Jeffrey D. Shellberg in 2005 and is headquartered in Bloomington, MN.

