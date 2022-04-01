FY2022 Earnings Forecast for First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) Issued By DA Davidson

First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM – Get Rating) – Research analysts at DA Davidson boosted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of First Foundation in a report released on Wednesday, March 30th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now expects that the bank will earn $2.42 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.30.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The bank reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.11. First Foundation had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 34.47%. The company had revenue of $75.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Foundation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Stephens initiated coverage on First Foundation in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on First Foundation in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, First Foundation presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.75.

First Foundation stock opened at $24.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 1.27. First Foundation has a 52 week low of $20.30 and a 52 week high of $29.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of First Foundation by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 116,578 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,899,000 after buying an additional 19,595 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Foundation by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,126,278 shares of the bank’s stock worth $77,719,000 after purchasing an additional 171,563 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of First Foundation by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 27,626 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of First Foundation by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 62,133 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 8,747 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Foundation by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 24,961 shares of the bank’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 3,702 shares during the period. 69.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other First Foundation news, Director Diane M. Rubin purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.53 per share, for a total transaction of $26,530.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is an increase from First Foundation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. First Foundation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.18%.

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal banking, business banking, and private wealth management services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificate of deposits; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and line of credits, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and line of credits, and home equity line of credits.

