FY2022 EPS Estimates for 1st Source Co. Increased by Analyst (NASDAQ:SRCE)

1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson boosted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of 1st Source in a report issued on Wednesday, March 30th. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $3.82 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.70. DA Davidson also issued estimates for 1st Source’s FY2023 earnings at $4.05 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of 1st Source in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 1st Source from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

NASDAQ:SRCE opened at $46.25 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.86 and a 200-day moving average of $48.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. 1st Source has a twelve month low of $41.19 and a twelve month high of $52.69.

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $83.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.30 million. 1st Source had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 33.40%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 7th. 1st Source’s payout ratio is currently 26.44%.

In related news, Director Daniel B. Fitzpatrick acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $48.69 per share, with a total value of $48,690.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 19.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in 1st Source during the fourth quarter valued at $1,849,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of 1st Source during the fourth quarter valued at $6,303,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of 1st Source by 66.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 33,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after acquiring an additional 13,525 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of 1st Source by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,310,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,012,000 after acquiring an additional 45,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of 1st Source by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 5,113 shares in the last quarter. 72.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

1st Source Corporation operates as the bank holding company for 1st Source Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services, trust and wealth advisory services, and insurance products to individual and business clients. Its consumer banking services include checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; online and mobile banking products; consumer loans, real estate mortgage loans, and home equity lines of credit; and financial planning, financial literacy, and other consultative services, as well as debit and credit cards.

