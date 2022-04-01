FY2022 EPS Estimates for First Busey Co. Increased by DA Davidson (NASDAQ:BUSE)

First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE – Get Rating) – Analysts at DA Davidson lifted their FY2022 EPS estimates for First Busey in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 30th. DA Davidson analyst R. Gunther now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.95 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.85.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. First Busey had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 28.60%. The firm had revenue of $105.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share.

BUSE has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Busey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on First Busey in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price objective on First Busey from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of First Busey from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st.

Shares of NASDAQ BUSE opened at $25.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.63. First Busey has a 1 year low of $21.00 and a 1 year high of $29.73.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 20th. First Busey’s payout ratio is 41.63%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Busey in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in First Busey by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,026 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of First Busey by 65.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,193 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of First Busey during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in First Busey in the third quarter worth $205,000. 45.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Banking, FirsTech, and Wealth Management.

