FY2022 EPS Estimates for Hope Bancorp, Inc. Raised by DA Davidson (NASDAQ:HOPE)

Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson raised their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Hope Bancorp in a report released on Wednesday, March 30th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $1.65 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.56. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Hope Bancorp’s FY2023 earnings at $1.83 EPS.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.02. Hope Bancorp had a net margin of 33.53% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The company had revenue of $146.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.90 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. Hope Bancorp’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hope Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hope Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st.

Shares of Hope Bancorp stock opened at $16.08 on Thursday. Hope Bancorp has a 1 year low of $12.48 and a 1 year high of $17.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.42.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in Hope Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Hope Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in Hope Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $151,000. MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in Hope Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $151,000. Finally, Journey Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Hope Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $152,000. Institutional investors own 83.94% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 3rd were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 2nd. Hope Bancorp’s payout ratio is 33.74%.

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services for small and medium-sized businesses, and individuals in the United States. The company accepts personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

