FY2022 EPS Estimates for Lightning eMotors, Inc. Decreased by Oppenheimer (NYSE:ZEV)

Lightning eMotors, Inc. (NYSE:ZEV – Get Rating) – Analysts at Oppenheimer cut their FY2022 earnings estimates for Lightning eMotors in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 29th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Rusch now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.84) for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.43). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Lightning eMotors’ FY2023 earnings at ($0.64) EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ZEV. Benchmark dropped their price target on Lightning eMotors from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Lightning eMotors from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lightning eMotors in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lightning eMotors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.20.

Lightning eMotors stock opened at $5.70 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.72. Lightning eMotors has a 12 month low of $3.98 and a 12 month high of $12.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.69, a current ratio of 16.73 and a quick ratio of 15.90.

Lightning eMotors (NYSE:ZEV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.49.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Lightning eMotors during the second quarter valued at $381,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Lightning eMotors in the second quarter valued at about $438,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lightning eMotors in the third quarter valued at about $123,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lightning eMotors by 691.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 527,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,511,000 after acquiring an additional 460,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lightning eMotors by 828.2% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 15,702 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.08% of the company’s stock.

Lightning eMotors, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles. It offers class 3 to 7 battery electric and fuel cell electric vehicles. The company's vehicles include passenger vans, ambulances, shuttle buses, last-mile delivery vans, box trucks, and motor coaches for parcel and delivery, micro transit, airport parking operations, and electric utilities sectors.

