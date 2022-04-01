FY2023 Earnings Forecast for Glacier Bancorp, Inc. Issued By DA Davidson (NASDAQ:GBCI)

Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson lifted their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Glacier Bancorp in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 30th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $3.52 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.50.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $221.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.89 million. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 34.48%. Glacier Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on GBCI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Glacier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Glacier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ GBCI opened at $50.28 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.28 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.92. Glacier Bancorp has a 1 year low of $48.62 and a 1 year high of $63.05.

In related news, Director David C. Boyles purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $51.09 per share, for a total transaction of $51,090.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Glacier Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Glacier Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Glacier Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 665.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 919 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the period. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Glacier Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.83% of the company’s stock.

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposit, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

