FY2023 Earnings Forecast for Mitsubishi Estate Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITEY) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Mitsubishi Estate Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITEY – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Mitsubishi Estate in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst W. Montgomery now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.23 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.11. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Mitsubishi Estate’s FY2024 earnings at $1.26 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mitsubishi Estate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th.

OTCMKTS MITEY opened at $14.79 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $20.58 billion, a PE ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 0.56. Mitsubishi Estate has a 12 month low of $13.34 and a 12 month high of $18.63.

Mitsubishi Estate Co, Ltd. engages in the real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Property, Residential, International, Investment Management, Architectural Design and Engineering; and Real Estate Services, and Other. The Commercial Property segment includes office building, retail facility, outlet mall, logistics facility, hotel, and airport operations.

