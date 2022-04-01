FY2023 Earnings Forecast for Mitsubishi Estate Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITEY) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Mitsubishi Estate Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITEY – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Mitsubishi Estate in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst W. Montgomery now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.23 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.11. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Mitsubishi Estate’s FY2024 earnings at $1.26 EPS.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mitsubishi Estate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th.
About Mitsubishi Estate (Get Rating)
Mitsubishi Estate Co, Ltd. engages in the real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Property, Residential, International, Investment Management, Architectural Design and Engineering; and Real Estate Services, and Other. The Commercial Property segment includes office building, retail facility, outlet mall, logistics facility, hotel, and airport operations.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Mitsubishi Estate (MITEY)
- Should You Take a Shot on Sportsman’s Warehouse?
- 4 Best Grocery Store Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio in April 2022
- PVH Corp Stock May Be Turning Around
- Thar’s Gold in Them Thar Hills: 3 Best Mining Stocks Right Now
- High-Yielding Walgreens Boots Alliance Goes On Sale
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Mitsubishi Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsubishi Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.